Truist Securiti Weighs in on Maxar Technologies Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) – Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Maxar Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MAXR. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.14.

MAXR stock opened at $31.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.37. Maxar Technologies has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $58.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.07%.

In related news, EVP Leon Anthony Frazier sold 15,000 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $696,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 113.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 11,501 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 24.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 23.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

