Brokers Issue Forecasts for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Fraser anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.17 EPS.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.94.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $150.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.94, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $119.08 and a 1-year high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 1.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $275,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 161.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,746 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,436,000 after acquiring an additional 36,315 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $297,465.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total transaction of $1,960,269.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,806,794.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

