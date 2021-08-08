JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) a €11.70 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.70 ($13.76) price target on ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Friday, May 14th. Oddo Bhf set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Warburg Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on ElringKlinger in a report on Thursday. Finally, Independent Research set a €13.20 ($15.53) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €13.77 ($16.20).

Get ElringKlinger alerts:

Shares of ZIL2 stock opened at €14.14 ($16.64) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €15.00. ElringKlinger has a one year low of €5.15 ($6.06) and a one year high of €18.18 ($21.39). The company has a market capitalization of $895.91 million and a PE ratio of -183.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.77, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.