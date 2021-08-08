Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give United Internet (ETR:UTDI) a €34.10 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) price target on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UTDI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on United Internet in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on United Internet in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €42.26 ($49.72).

United Internet stock opened at €34.56 ($40.66) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion and a PE ratio of 18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. United Internet has a one year low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a one year high of €43.88 ($51.62). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €34.49.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

