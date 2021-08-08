Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give United Internet (ETR:UTDI) a €34.10 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) price target on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UTDI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on United Internet in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on United Internet in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €42.26 ($49.72).

United Internet stock opened at €34.56 ($40.66) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion and a PE ratio of 18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. United Internet has a one year low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a one year high of €43.88 ($51.62). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €34.49.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

