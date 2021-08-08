Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €179.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) received a €179.00 ($210.59) price objective from equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Baader Bank set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shop Apotheke Europe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €190.00 ($223.53).

SAE opened at €121.20 ($142.59) on Friday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of €117.00 ($137.65) and a twelve month high of €249.00 ($292.94). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €145.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a PE ratio of -103.95.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

