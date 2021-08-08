Berenberg Bank Analysts Give ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) a €17.70 Price Target

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been assigned a €17.70 ($20.82) price objective by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PSM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.40 ($27.53) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €10.60 ($12.47) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €20.07 ($23.61).

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock opened at €15.90 ($18.70) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €17.05. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12 month low of €9.19 ($10.81) and a 12 month high of €19.00 ($22.35). The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.95, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

