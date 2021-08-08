Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $26.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Oportun Financial traded as high as $23.46 and last traded at $23.53, with a volume of 773 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.83.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on OPRT. Zacks Investment Research raised Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.
In related news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.69. The firm has a market cap of $695.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 1.41.
Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.33. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Oportun Financial Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Oportun Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRT)
Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.
