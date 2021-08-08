Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $26.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Oportun Financial traded as high as $23.46 and last traded at $23.53, with a volume of 773 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.83.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on OPRT. Zacks Investment Research raised Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

In related news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oportun Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 93,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in Oportun Financial by 467.7% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 442,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,170,000 after buying an additional 364,800 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oportun Financial by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 34,042 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.69. The firm has a market cap of $695.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.33. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Oportun Financial Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

