Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Trading 5.9% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) shares traded up 5.9% on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $37.82 and last traded at $37.36. 4,143 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 415,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.28.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -260.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.35.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $747.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 225.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 20.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 65,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

