Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Stock Price Down 6.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $26.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Fisker traded as low as $14.47 and last traded at $14.54. 174,804 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,349,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.53.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FSR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Fisker in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fisker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.27.

In related news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 22,000 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $411,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Geeta Gupta sold 561,956 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $10,019,675.48. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSR. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fisker during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Fisker by 892.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Fisker by 1,197.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in Fisker in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Fisker in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.66% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.15 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.86.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Fisker Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

