NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Shares Up 8.2% After Analyst Upgrade

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)’s stock price shot up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $27.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. NGM Biopharmaceuticals traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $24.94. 12,426 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 362,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.04.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $11,031,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,323,000 after buying an additional 112,796 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $79,995,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $57,000. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.18.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.13). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

