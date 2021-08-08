Canopy Growth’s (WEED) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at CIBC in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$30.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WEED. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Eight Capital raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$34.50 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$40.00 to C$32.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$33.05.

Shares of WEED stock opened at C$24.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.47, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 9.98. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of C$18.44 and a 12-month high of C$71.60.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

