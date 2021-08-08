Spin Master (TSE:TOY) PT Raised to C$55.00 at CIBC

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price target upped by research analysts at CIBC from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Spin Master from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Spin Master from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.73.

TSE:TOY opened at C$46.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$45.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$25.54 and a 12 month high of C$54.18.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$400.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$331.99 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spin Master will post 1.6810499 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

