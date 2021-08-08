National Bankshares Increases Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Price Target to C$14.00

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.57% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Yellow Pages to C$13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Yellow Pages alerts:

Shares of TSE Y opened at C$14.37 on Friday. Yellow Pages has a 12-month low of C$9.90 and a 12-month high of C$15.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$399.26 million and a P/E ratio of 6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.48.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$73.51 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yellow Pages will post 1.8799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yellow Pages Company Profile

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Pages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Pages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.