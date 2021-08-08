Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:JNCE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.21. 236,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,383. Jounce Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $266.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.47.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNCE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. TheStreet cut Jounce Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jounce Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 552,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $4,420,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

