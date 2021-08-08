Raymond James Raises Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$47.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TSU. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Trisura Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$52.63.

TSU stock opened at C$48.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$112.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.51, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.74. Trisura Group has a 52-week low of C$19.11 and a 52-week high of C$48.98. The stock has a market cap of C$1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.79.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$64.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$66.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Trisura Group will post 1.6005314 EPS for the current year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

