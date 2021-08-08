BRP Group (BRP) to Release Earnings on Monday

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $152.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.79 million. On average, analysts expect BRP Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BRP Group stock opened at $27.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.60, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.75. BRP Group has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $33.56.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

