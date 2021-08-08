ThredUp (TDUP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. ThredUp has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.37 million. On average, analysts expect ThredUp to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ThredUp alerts:

NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $23.40 on Friday. ThredUp has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $31.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

TDUP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ThredUp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ThredUp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

In related news, Director Norman S. Matthews sold 85,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $1,978,998.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,115.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Trinity Tvl X, Llc sold 1,072,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $24,844,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ThredUp stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. 22.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.