Head-To-Head Comparison: BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) versus Nokia (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) and BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nokia and BrewBilt Brewing’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nokia $24.98 billion 1.37 -$2.88 billion $0.30 20.33 BrewBilt Brewing $90,000.00 21.67 -$1.32 million N/A N/A

BrewBilt Brewing has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nokia.

Volatility & Risk

Nokia has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 3.9, indicating that its share price is 290% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.5% of Nokia shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nokia and BrewBilt Brewing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nokia -8.09% 14.70% 5.53% BrewBilt Brewing N/A N/A -1,533.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nokia and BrewBilt Brewing, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nokia 1 5 12 0 2.61 BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nokia presently has a consensus price target of $7.32, indicating a potential upside of 20.07%. Given Nokia’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nokia is more favorable than BrewBilt Brewing.

Summary

Nokia beats BrewBilt Brewing on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services. The company also offers fixed networking solutions, such as copper and fiber access products, solutions, and services. In addition, it provides network infrastructure and professional services for mobile networks; and managed services for the fixed, mobile, Internet protocol (IP), and optical domains. Further, the company offers network planning, implementation, operation, and maintenance services. Additionally, it provides IP/optical networking solutions, including IP routing and optical transport systems, software, and services; software solutions, such as customer experience management, network operations and management, communications and collaborations, and policy and charging, as well as cloud, IoT, security, and analytics platforms; and submarine networks and radiofrequency systems. Nokia Corporation was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

About BrewBilt Brewing

BrewBilt Brewing Co. engages in the manufacture and sale of audio-video system technologies. Its product portfolio includes protection switches, high definition routers, analog routers, control panels, sound pals, and audio distribution. It offers advanced applications utilized in the commercial and government broadcast industry. The company was founded on November 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Grass Valley, CA.

