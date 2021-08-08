Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

STL opened at $23.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $27.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.68.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $249.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.52 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

