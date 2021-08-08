Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.92.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITPOF. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC increased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

ITPOF opened at $22.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.79.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $345.57 million during the quarter. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 6.07%.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

