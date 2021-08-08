Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Lifted by Truist Securiti

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ONEOK in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Richardson now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.88. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on OKE. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.13.

Shares of OKE opened at $52.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. ONEOK has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $57.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,432 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $3,492,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 125,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 63,032 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,480,000 after purchasing an additional 426,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

