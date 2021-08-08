Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Lifted by Analyst

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Penn Virginia in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.11. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PVAC opened at $15.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 3.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Penn Virginia has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $26.17.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.43. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 180.16% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Penn Virginia by 6.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Penn Virginia by 9.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Penn Virginia by 47.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Penn Virginia by 16.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Penn Virginia by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

