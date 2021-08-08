Revolve Group, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Revolve Group in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.91 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $65.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.36, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.66. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $74.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.08.

In related news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 190,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $9,290,965.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,915.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $10,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,019,736 shares of company stock worth $119,415,755. 51.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.