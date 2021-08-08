Viemed Healthcare (TSE:VMD) Raised to Buy at Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare (TSE:VMD) from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of TSE VMD opened at C$8.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$327.39 million and a PE ratio of 9.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Viemed Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of C$8.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.95.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

