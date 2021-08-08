TheStreet Upgrades Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

BELFA stock opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $190.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.98. Bel Fuse has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.34. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 4.51%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bel Fuse stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.22% of Bel Fuse worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

