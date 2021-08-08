SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SITE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.44.

NYSE SITE opened at $190.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 57.52 and a beta of 1.22. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a fifty-two week low of $110.41 and a fifty-two week high of $206.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.86, for a total value of $514,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $2,943,672.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,916,159.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,434 shares of company stock valued at $10,768,668 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradiem LLC grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 17,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

