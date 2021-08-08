L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FSTR. B. Riley lifted their price objective on L.B. Foster from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L.B. Foster from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

FSTR stock opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. L.B. Foster has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $19.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.03. The stock has a market cap of $194.71 million, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.05.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 2.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that L.B. Foster will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in L.B. Foster by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Barington Capital Group L.P. acquired a new position in L.B. Foster during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in L.B. Foster during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in L.B. Foster by 619.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 46,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company provides products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support critical infrastructure projects worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technologies and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

