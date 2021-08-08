SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.84. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $368.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SolarEdge Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.72 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SEDG. Roth Capital cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Northland Securities upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.78.

SEDG stock opened at $295.28 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $178.32 and a twelve month high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $258.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.95.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total value of $1,901,349.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 285,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,955,435.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total value of $3,699,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,972 shares in the company, valued at $19,725,893.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,005 shares of company stock worth $9,322,727. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 113,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,222,000 after buying an additional 36,244 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 229.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

