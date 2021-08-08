Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $21.34, but opened at $25.00. Grid Dynamics shares last traded at $24.40, with a volume of 10,454 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Eric Benhamou sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $397,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 263,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,196,819.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Yueou Wang sold 39,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $623,628.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,135,008 shares of company stock worth $77,436,587 over the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $1,469,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after buying an additional 44,269 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,036,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 35,486 shares during the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.40 and a beta of 0.88.

About Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

