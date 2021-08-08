Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $30.70, but opened at $34.01. Magnite shares last traded at $35.38, with a volume of 72,644 shares.

The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 23.02%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGNI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 26,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $681,585.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 338,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,322.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $159,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 279,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,943,430.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 289,226 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,965. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Magnite by 548.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Magnite by 265.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.82. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -65.10 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

About Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

