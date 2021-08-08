Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $55.36, but opened at $51.00. Progyny shares last traded at $46.57, with a volume of 15,181 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $3,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $1,343,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 499,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,936,065.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,417,403 shares of company stock valued at $86,540,823. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PGNY shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progyny from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.67 and a beta of 1.79.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the first quarter worth $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the first quarter worth $42,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 46.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the first quarter worth $50,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

