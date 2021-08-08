Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of targeted therapies for liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and chronic hepatitis virus infection. The Company’s lead drug candidate CRV431, reduces liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Edison, New Jersey. “

NASDAQ:HEPA opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.85. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $4.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 160,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 71,708 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that is in Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

