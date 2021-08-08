Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Angi from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Angi from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Angi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.54.

Get Angi alerts:

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,121.00 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Angi has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $19.17.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $420.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.45 million. Angi had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 0.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Angi will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 271,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,826,563.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Angi by 8.0% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,453,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,897,000 after purchasing an additional 850,347 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Angi by 111.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,086,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,285 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Angi by 31.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,341,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,439,000 after purchasing an additional 798,843 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Angi by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,770,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,017,000 after purchasing an additional 155,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Angi by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 558,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

About Angi

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.