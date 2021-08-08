Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Avaya Put Options (NYSE:AVYA)

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 10,155 put options on the company. This is an increase of 649% compared to the average daily volume of 1,356 put options.

NYSE AVYA opened at $22.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.14. Avaya has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $34.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.41 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Avaya alerts:

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 100.08%. The company had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($7.24) earnings per share. Avaya’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avaya will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avaya currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.27.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Avaya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avaya by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.