ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (IMOS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 10.97%.

Get ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

NASDAQ IMOS opened at $40.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.83. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $42.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.81.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $1.5679 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.