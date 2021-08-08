Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RUN. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.78.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $48.37 on Thursday. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of -58.28 and a beta of 2.11.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. Research analysts predict that Sunrun will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $39,555.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,825.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total value of $325,174.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,059,125.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,650 shares of company stock worth $9,098,231 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth $858,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 257.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,358 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 16,830 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,773 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 24,851 shares during the period. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

