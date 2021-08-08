Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nine Energy Service had a negative net margin of 37.38% and a negative return on equity of 325.46%.

Nine Energy Service stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.25. 197,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,876. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Nine Energy Service has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $70.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 3.55.

In related news, insider David Crombie sold 44,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $82,743.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,487.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nine Energy Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

