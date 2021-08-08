DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.75.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $60.29 on Thursday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $41.52 and a twelve month high of $69.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

In related news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,962.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,361,000 after buying an additional 22,597 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,482,000 after buying an additional 12,610 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,872,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $246,445,000 after buying an additional 116,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

