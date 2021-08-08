Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 12.21%.

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.85. 263,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,537. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $40.32 and a 12-month high of $56.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.75 million, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.78.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ENTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.