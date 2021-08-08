COSCO SHIPPING Stock Scheduled to Split on Thursday, August 12th (OTCMKTS:CICOY)

Shares of COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. The 13-10 split was announced on Thursday, August 12th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, August 12th.

OTCMKTS:CICOY opened at $14.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.98. The company has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.85. COSCO SHIPPING has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $19.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised COSCO SHIPPING from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

