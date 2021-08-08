iHeartMedia Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 21,974 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 890% compared to the average daily volume of 2,220 call options.

IHRT opened at $21.98 on Friday. iHeartMedia has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $28.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.30.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $706.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that iHeartMedia will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $449,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,243.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IHRT. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iHeartMedia by 2,122.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,327,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,244,000 after buying an additional 2,222,786 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 368.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,735,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,813 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 26.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,582 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,294.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 75.5% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,216,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IHRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. iHeartMedia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

