ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:ENNVU)

ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities’ (OTCMKTS:ENNVU) lock-up period will end on Monday, August 9th. ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities’ lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of ENNVU stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at about $32,335,000. Incline Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,874,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,387,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,819,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,616,000.

ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Summit, New Jersey,

