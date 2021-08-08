Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:VLON)

Vallon Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:VLON) lock-up period will expire on Monday, August 9th. Vallon Pharmaceuticals had issued 2,250,000 shares in its IPO on February 10th. The total size of the offering was $18,000,000 based on an initial share price of $8.00. After the end of Vallon Pharmaceuticals’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of VLON opened at $4.47 on Friday. Vallon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.86.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vallon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $649,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Vallon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vallon Pharmaceuticals by 48.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares during the period. 7.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription drugs for central nervous system disorders. The company develops abuse-deterrent amphetamine immediate-release, an abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and narcolepsy.

