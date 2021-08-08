Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 11th (OTCMKTS:RCLFU)

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I’s (OTCMKTS:RCLFU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, August 11th. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I had issued 22,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 12th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS RCLFU opened at $9.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCLFU. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth $3,606,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at $350,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at about $992,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at about $992,000.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

