Clear Secure, Inc.’s Quiet Period To End Tomorrow (NYSE:YOU)

Clear Secure’s (NYSE:YOU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, August 9th. Clear Secure had issued 13,200,000 shares in its IPO on June 30th. The total size of the offering was $409,200,000 based on an initial share price of $31.00. During Clear Secure’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YOU. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Clear Secure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Clear Secure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.83.

Shares of YOU opened at $58.68 on Friday. Clear Secure has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $62.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YOU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the second quarter worth $693,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the second quarter worth $1,610,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the second quarter worth $1,000,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

