Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II’s Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:DNAB)

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II’s (NASDAQ:DNAB) quiet period will end on Monday, August 9th. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II had issued 22,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 30th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:DNAB opened at $9.82 on Friday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.35.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $6,072,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $354,000.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in any subsector within the biotechnology industry.

