McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 67.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%.

MUX traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.13. 3,882,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,951,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. McEwen Mining has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.34.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on shares of McEwen Mining in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

