-$0.16 EPS Expected for Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) will report ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.13). Arcimoto posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arcimoto.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 48.32% and a negative net margin of 650.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FUV shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the second quarter worth $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter worth $436,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter worth $402,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Arcimoto by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter worth $3,649,000. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Arcimoto stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. Arcimoto has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $36.80. The company has a current ratio of 15.65, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 2.52.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company's products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcimoto (FUV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.