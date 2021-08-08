Comparing Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) & ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) and ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Bath & Body Works and ASOS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bath & Body Works 0 0 2 0 3.00 ASOS 0 5 7 0 2.58

Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus target price of $77.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.86%. Given Bath & Body Works’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Bath & Body Works is more favorable than ASOS.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bath & Body Works and ASOS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bath & Body Works $11.85 billion 1.43 $844.00 million $3.46 17.82 ASOS $4.22 billion 1.32 $143.99 million $1.62 34.34

Bath & Body Works has higher revenue and earnings than ASOS. Bath & Body Works is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASOS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bath & Body Works and ASOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bath & Body Works 10.73% -137.83% 14.55% ASOS N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.6% of Bath & Body Works shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of Bath & Body Works shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Bath & Body Works has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASOS has a beta of 3.57, meaning that its share price is 257% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bath & Body Works beats ASOS on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bath & Body Works

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms. It is also involved in marketing staff employment and payment processing businesses. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

