Reviewing Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) & Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) and Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Olink Holding AB (publ) and Quanterix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olink Holding AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Quanterix -30.37% -11.92% -9.66%

16.3% of Olink Holding AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of Quanterix shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Quanterix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Olink Holding AB (publ) and Quanterix’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Olink Holding AB (publ) $54.07 million 77.89 -$6.78 million N/A N/A Quanterix $86.38 million 22.03 -$31.53 million ($1.10) -47.62

Olink Holding AB (publ) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Quanterix.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Olink Holding AB (publ) and Quanterix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olink Holding AB (publ) 0 2 2 0 2.50 Quanterix 1 0 2 0 2.33

Olink Holding AB (publ) presently has a consensus target price of $43.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.92%. Quanterix has a consensus target price of $66.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.00%. Given Quanterix’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Quanterix is more favorable than Olink Holding AB (publ).

Summary

Olink Holding AB (publ) beats Quanterix on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on. The company's products also comprise Olink NPX Manager, a purpose-built software that enable users to import data, validate data quality, and normalize for subsequent statistical analysis; and Olink Insight, a cloud platform for data visualization and statistical analysis of normalized protein expression (NPX) data. In addition, it provides Olink Analysis services comprising study design and consultation, sample preparation and assay execution, and data processing and QC; and bioinformatics services. The company sells its products and services through its own direct sales force in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Knilo HoldCo AB and changed its name to Olink Holding AB (publ) in January 2021. Olink Holding AB (publ) was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development. The company was founded by Nicholas J. Naclerio and David R. Walt in April 2007 and is headquartered in Billerica, MA.

